Cleveland pizza employee fights back but armed robber gets away

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a suspect in an aggravated robbery.

On Sunday, May 10, police say the suspect walked into a Little Caesars in the 6700 block of Denison.

Surveillance photos show him standing in line.

When the customer in front of him left, police say the man came around the counter and attacked the employee.

The employee pushed the suspect, knocking him to the ground.

The suspect was armed with a knife, according to police, so the employee moved to the back of the store.

Police say the suspect opened the cash register and took the money.

If you have any information that can help police, call (216)623-2714.

