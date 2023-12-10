**Related Video Above: The Pierogi Lady comes to New Day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following the holiday season, winter can seem bleak. Thankfully, the people behind events like Cleveland Burger Week and Cleveland Pizza Week have crafted something called Cleveland Pierogi Week to get you through the dark and cold of it all.

The 2024 iteration runs from Jan. 29 through Feb. 4 and features restaurants from all over the Cleveland area presenting their take on the humble Polish dumpling.

Here is the list of restaurants participating so far (this is absolutely subject to change):

49 Street Tavern

All Saints Public House

Around the Corner

Banter

Beerhead Bar and Eatery

Das Schnitzel Haus

Gunselman’s Tavern

Immigrant Son Brewery

Jukebox

Nora’s Public house

Pierogi Palace

Pizza 216

Pub Frato

Rowley Inn

Schnitz Ale Brewery

Sibling Revelry Brewery

Southern Tier Brewery

The Aviator Pub

The Wild Goose

For $8, participants get three pierogi on their plate at each restaurant they try. People can also add beverages (a Market Garden Beer makes the meal $13) and appetizers to their orders and are asked to remember to tip generously.

Find out more about Pierogi Week and its app right here.