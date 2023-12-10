**Related Video Above: The Pierogi Lady comes to New Day
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following the holiday season, winter can seem bleak. Thankfully, the people behind events like Cleveland Burger Week and Cleveland Pizza Week have crafted something called Cleveland Pierogi Week to get you through the dark and cold of it all.
The 2024 iteration runs from Jan. 29 through Feb. 4 and features restaurants from all over the Cleveland area presenting their take on the humble Polish dumpling.
Here is the list of restaurants participating so far (this is absolutely subject to change):
- 49 Street Tavern
- All Saints Public House
- Around the Corner
- Banter
- Beerhead Bar and Eatery
- Das Schnitzel Haus
- Gunselman’s Tavern
- Immigrant Son Brewery
- Jukebox
- Nora’s Public house
- Pierogi Palace
- Pizza 216
- Pub Frato
- Rowley Inn
- Schnitz Ale Brewery
- Sibling Revelry Brewery
- Southern Tier Brewery
- The Aviator Pub
- The Wild Goose
For $8, participants get three pierogi on their plate at each restaurant they try. People can also add beverages (a Market Garden Beer makes the meal $13) and appetizers to their orders and are asked to remember to tip generously.
Find out more about Pierogi Week and its app right here.