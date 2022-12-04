CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following the holiday season, winter can seem a little bit bleak. But Cleveland Pierogi Week is returning for its second year to help keep spirits bright.

The week runs Jan. 30-Feb. 5, and features restaurants from all over the Cleveland area presenting their take on the humble Polish dumpling. As of Sunday, those food establishments include:

All Saints Public House

Banter

Beerhead Bar & Eatery

Das Schnitzel Haus

Hail Mary’s

Jukebox

Market Garden Brewery

Nano Brew Cleveland

Old River Tap and Social

Schnitz Ale Brewery

For $8, participants get three pierogi on their plate at each restaurant they try. People can also add beverages and appetizers to their orders and are asked to remember to tip generously.

