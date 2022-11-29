CLEVELAND (WJW) – The City of Cleveland has picked the location of the new Cleveland Division of Police Headquarters.

After reviewing several proposals, city officials decided that the historic ArtCraft building on Superior Avenue is the best fit for the headquarters.

City officials say the ArtCraft building “can be transformed into a world-class home for CDP within the existing budget.” They say it will save about $40 million compared to the Opportunity Corridor site.

“The city remains excited about the future of Opportunity Corridor and bringing high-quality, accessible jobs to the Corridor,” said Cleveland’s Chief of Integrated Development Jeff Epstein. “This decision opens up an incredibly valuable site for future development and job creation.”

According to officials, the police department could move into the new headquarters in early 2025, which is 18 to 24 months before the Opportunity Corridor site.

“This site presents the best combination of location, timing, functionality and cost while meeting the needs of our Division of Police,” said Mayor Justin M. Bibb. “I appreciate the hard work and due diligence of the team to ensure we deliver on this important project.”

Renovations on the building include new building systems, roof, parking garage and a flexible floorplan.

“This new location will benefit our future direction tremendously, allowing us to not only move into our permanent home sooner, but also increase efficiency by having all HQ functions under one roof,” said Police Chief Wayne Drummond.

The city will start negotiations for the 250,000 square foot site with a team led by TurnDev Development. Officials expect legislation to be ready for city council in January.