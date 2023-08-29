***Related video above: Cleveland Pickle Fest moved to downtown Cleveland in 2022***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Attention pickle enthusiasts — your favorite festival is returning to downtown Cleveland this fall.

Cleveland Pickle Fest is coming back to Mall B on Sept. 23, featuring pickle-eating contests, live music and, of course, all things sweet and savory.

There will be plenty of pickles to try from local and regional companies, but also a variety of pickle-flavored foods and drinks, like beers, desserts, candy, pizza and slaw.

Organizers say there will be more than 50 venders at the event.

Pickle-eating contest winners will receive a trophy, $50 and a month’s supply of pickles — a prize that some may consider to be “a big dill.”

General admission is $5, but guests can also get a $30 VIP ticket, which includes giveaways and access to a private bar, private bathrooms and exclusive pickle-flavored beers.

Cleveland Pickle Fest kicks off at noon and ends at 6 p.m. Learn more about the festivities here.

The event is organized by Greater Cleveland Volunteers.