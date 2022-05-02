CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Orchestra’s annual concert to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is set to take place in the coming weeks after being postponed in January during a COVID-19 surge.

It is now rescheduled for Saturday June 4 at 7 p.m. in the Jack, Joseph, and Morton Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center.

Led by Associate Conductor Vinay Parameswaran and featuring soprano Jacqueline Echols and narrator Tony Sias, the concert will showcase the music of prominent Black composers — such as Dolores White, Mary D. Watkins, Carlos Simon, Brian Raphael Nabors, William Grant Still, and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor — as well as music in the African American spiritual tradition.

Although the concert is free, you’ll still need to secure a ticket – limited to four per household.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis starting Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. through the Severance Ticket Office in person, by phone at 216-231-1111 or 800-686-1141 or online here.

The concert will be livestreamed free on the Orchestra’s Adella app, The Cleveland Orchestra’s streaming service, and the orchestra’s YouTube.