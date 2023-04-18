CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Orchestra is offering a free concert.

The performance called Ellis Island: The Dream of America will take place Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at Severance Music Center.

The musical event that features multi-media work is designed to honor the immigrant experience by combining music, narration, and historic images.

The concert is one hour long, and although the performance is free tickets are still required. Organizers say tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets can be found online, here.

Tickets can also be picked up in person through the Severance Music Center Ticket Office, or by phone at 216-231-1111 or 800-686-1141.







