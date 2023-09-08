CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Orchestra music director will be taking a break from conducting in late October through the end of the year after having a cancerous tumor removed.

According to a press release from the Cleveland Orchestra, Music Director Franz Welser-Möst begins his first period of treatment at the end of October. He will also need to undergo treatment between conducting for the next 12 to 16 months.

According to the Cleveland Orchestra, Welser-Möst plans to resume conducting in January 2024.

“His doctors are confident of a full recovery,” the release said.