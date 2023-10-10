*Attached video: Cleveland Orchestra music director has cancerous tumor removed

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Orchestra has announced that it is canceling its upcoming tour in Israel after the country’s Prime Minister declared war against Hamas.

“The safety of our musicians and staff is a top priority, and this decision was based on State Department guidelines in consultation with security advisors,” a statement from the Cleveland Orchestra said.

According to the statement, the orchestra will still go to Austria to perform in Vienna on October 18 and Linz on October 20.

“Our thoughts are with friends and family in Israel right now, and we hope for their continued safety,” the statement said.