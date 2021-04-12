CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The first sounds of music have a planned return to Blossom Music Center.

The Cleveland Orchestra announced its 2021 Blossom Music Festival Monday.

11 concerts will run from July 3 through September 5.

Last year’s festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“…it has been more than a year since The Cleveland Orchestra played concerts for a live audience, and we’re eagerly looking forward to performing for music lovers across Northeast Ohio this summer,” said André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra.

Cleveland Orchestra announces return to Blossom Music Center

“After what has been a challenging and, for so many, a tragic time, we believe that the upcoming Blossom Music Festival season will provide a measure of joy and relief — offering an opportunity for our community to come together again through the extraordinary power of music.”

Subscriptions are on sale now. Individual tickets go on sale Monday, May 3.

Masks will be required at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.

Lawn monitors will make sure groups are physical distancing.

The state mandate asks that people maintain groups of 10 or less.