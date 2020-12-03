LIVE: Cleveland officials address May riots downtown during press briefing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Mayor Frank Jackson Thursday will hold a virtual press briefing to discuss the May 30 riots in downtown Cleveland.

Riots broke out following a peaceful protest in downtown Cleveland calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minnesota.

Several businesses were targeted and damaged, among other acts of violence.

Jackson will be joined by Safety Director Karrie D. Howard and Police Chief Calvil Williams.

