Cleveland officials release COVID-19 guidelines for outdoor events

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland has issued a list of recommendations to mitigate the spread of coronavirus at outdoor events.

Health officials recommend that organizers of parades, festivals, concerts and other outdoor events do the following:

Review relevant local/state regulatory agency policies and orders, such as those related to events and gatherings.

Develop a plan to conduct daily health checks of vendors, staff, volunteers and participants.

Implement crowd management and control measures at all points in the events.

Collect and maintain contact information for all staff, vendors, volunteers and participants.

Develop a plan to allow for social distancing before, during, and after the event.

Provide virtual attendance options to help limit the number of in-person attendees.

Require all patrons and employees to wear masks at all times.

Have handwashing stations available throughout the event.

When handwashing stations are not appropriate for the venue, hand sanitizing stations should be made available and located throughout the event.

Establish protocols and a schedule for cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces, equipment and restrooms.

Ensure that vendors and staff receive communication about all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Post signs promoting common health and safety measures that can be taken to mitigate the spread of the virus.

City officials say the aforementioned recommendations do not replace the requirements for organizers to ensure that all permits or application processes for an event are completed as required.