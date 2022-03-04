Cleveland officials propose removal of ‘intrusive’ concrete barriers ‘in the heart of our city’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced on Friday he’s moving forward with plans to get rid of the concrete barriers in Public Square and replace them with modern and removable posts.

The city says the proposed legislation will give up to $1.5 million toward the removal, repair and redesign work of an estimated $3 million for the total project, according to a release. The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority will also be considering an investment.

“Public Square should be the people’s park but for too long, jersey barriers have got in the way. Today, my administration is taking the first step towards removing these barriers and restoring Public Square to its original intent – to serve as a meeting place in the heart of our city,” Mayor Bibb said.

These replacement bollards, which are sturdy, short, vertical posts placed in a row and give a nautical-style look, will ensure safety and make it possible for the city to open and close the square for public events, without compromising aesthetics.

“I applaud the mayor for taking quick and decisive action to remove the jersey barriers from Public Square. These unnecessary and intrusive barriers have compromised the beauty and function of the people’s square. This legislation will ensure our Public Square thrives as a welcoming place for all Clevelanders for many years to come,” Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack said.

The proposed bill will also allow the Group Plan Commission to start the design and construction of the improvements. There is no word yet on when construction is expected to begin.