CLEVELAND (WJW) – In the wake of the mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District, city officials and Cleveland police are formulating a plan to address the police officer shortage.

According to Cleveland police union president Jeff Follmer, along with the Fraternal Order of Police, plan to meet with Mayor Justin Bibb Wednesday for what’s being called the city’s first “Public Safety Summit.”

“Nothing has been planned, nothing has been discussed, nothing has been exchanged yet. We’re a long way away,” Follmer said.

Follmer said the talks leading up to the actual summit in August will involve a federal mediator.

“Everybody is stretched thin. Officers are tired. Fatigue plays in… We could always use more, especially on a Friday or Saturday night in the summer,” he said.

And for Fullmer, the most important part is wages.

“We did have the biggest pay increase, but we are still behind,” he said. “We need to get into the 80s very we are comparable and don’t lose our officers to the RTA or the surrounding suburbs.”

Right now, Cleveland is around 200 plus officers short of the city’s goal of 1,400. The city’s current police academy has just nine recruits in its latest class.

Sunday’s gun violence is prompting an immediate call for action regarding public safety issues in the city.

“We are hoping the mayor is open to our suggestions. We’ll listen to his. Hopefully we meet somewhere everyone is happy,” Follmer said.

Both sides will reveal the results of their talks at the actual summit, which is on Wednesday, Aug. 23.