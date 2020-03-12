LIVE: Cleveland officials holding emergency briefing for coronavirus update

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland officials will have an emergency briefing Thursday to get an update on preparing for coronavirus.

The committees on safety and health and human services will hold the joint hearing at 9:30 a.m.

The hearing will involve a briefing from the mayor’s administration to get an update on the steps the city and its partners are taking to prepare in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak in Cleveland.

There are more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States. There are four confirmed cases in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health. No cases have been confirmed in the city of Cleveland.

