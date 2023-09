CLEVELAND (WJW)- Cleveland police are investigating after officers were dragged and struck on the city’s east side Wednesday morning.

The incident happened near E. 79th Street and Chester Avenue.

Police Union President Jeff Follmer confirms to the FOX 8 I-Team that the officers sustained minor injuries. Follmer said police were trying to talk to people in the car when the incident happened.

The suspect vehicle also struck a zone car and a tree.

Police are still working to figure out the details.