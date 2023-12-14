CLEVELAND (WJW) – This Christmas, there will be children and families who will have to spend the holidays away from home because of illness.

But on Thursday, some former and current Cleveland police officers worked to make their holidays a little brighter.

Children at Cleveland’s Ronald McDonald House were treated to an early Christmas surprise. There were treats and tons of presents, such as dolls, headphones, games and so much more.

The Cops, Kids and Christmas party is a labor of love for the Cleveland Police Department and the Cleveland Police Foundation.

Being in the hospital is very difficult for children and their families, and organizers say they just want to make things easier and spread a little holiday joy.

“It’s like an extended family and it should be passed down. That’s why we come here every year and we see a lot of the same families year after year. We feel appreciated and we feel blessed as retired police officers to still be able to do this and it will be passed on to the younger officers. That keeps it going,” said Jeff Stancik.

Since it started more than 41 years ago, hundreds of children and their families have received gifts and a chance to celebrate Christmas away from home.