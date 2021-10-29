Cleveland officer threatens to shoot everyone in Akron pub: Police

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department arrested an officer with the Cleveland Division of Police Friday morning.

A man, identified as Cleveland police officer Sean Bannerman, threatened to shoot everyone inside Ray’s Pub, according to Akron police.

Officers responded to the bar at about 1:20 a.m. and learned Bannerman had left the scene before they got there. They pulled over a vehicle matching the description of Bannerman’s a short time later.

Police said he was in possession of his duty weapon, which was loaded.

Witnesses said Bannerman threatened to shoot everyone in the bar and lifted his shirt and flashed a handgun in his waistband.

Bannerman was charged with improper handling firearm in motor vehicle, illegal possession of firearm in beer liquor permit premises, using weapon while intoxicated, aggravated menacing, OVI-alcohol and OVI-BAC.

Bannerman was transported to the Summit County Jail.

The Cleveland Division of Police has not released a statement.