Cleveland officer suffered multiple gunshot wounds during early-morning incident

CLEVELAND (WJW)– An officer remains in the hospital after she was shot while responding to a disturbance on Cleveland‘s east side, police said.

It happened at a boarding house on East 81st Street near Euclid Avenue at about 3:45 a.m. Monday. A woman told officers she had an altercation with a man who was now inside the house.

Police found the man in the bathroom. That’s when he pointed a gun at them and started firing, according to the Cleveland Division of Police. One officer returned fire before they left the house.

A 26-year-old officer suffered gunshot wounds to her arm and back. She was taken to University Hospitals.

The SWAT team and crisis negotiators responded, and the armed suspect was taken into custody without further incident. The 42-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for leg pain, then was booked at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Police said a gun was recovered inside the home.

