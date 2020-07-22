Cleveland officer shot Monday morning leaves hospital with police procession

CLEVELAND (WJW)– An injured Cleveland police officer was released from the hospital Wednesday morning.

A procession of police cars escorted the 26-year-old officer from University Hospitals. She said she was still in some pain, but she’s happy to be going home.

The officer was shot while responding to a disturbance at a boarding house on East 81st Street near Euclid Avenue at about 3:45 a.m. Monday.

A woman told officers she got into an altercation with a man, who was inside the house. Police said they found the man in the bathroom, where he pointed a gun at them and started firing.

The officer suffered gunshot wounds in her arm and back.

The SWAT team and crisis negotiators responded, and the armed suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: