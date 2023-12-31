CLEVELAND (WJW) – For many New Year’s Eve represents new beginnings. But for the family of Shane Bartek it represents a tragic loss of life.

Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek was shot and killed two years ago while being carjacked by Tamara McLoyd. A woman who would later be convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

“People go back into their routines and sometimes you could feel kind of like they’ve forgotten,” Bartek’s twin sister Summer Bartek said. “So knowing that this many people came and that they’re still supporting us shows that, you know, even five years from now, he’s still going to be just as remembered as he was today.”

To honor his life and legacy, the Cleveland Police Patrolman’s Association (CPPA) held a candlelight vigil at the Police and Firefighters Memorial on Rocky River Drive.

“To me, Shane was bigger than life,” his mother Debra Bartek said. “And to see all the people and hear the songs just touched my heart.”

Shane Bartek. (Photo courtesy: Jacqueline Ketterer)

Thomas Ross is the Second Vice President of the CPPA, who said they will never stop supporting the Bartek family.

“It’s always been important throughout my career and many officers’ careers that we remember the fallen, never forget,” Ross said. “Despite the weather, despite whatever is going on, we’re here tonight and that will continue that tradition.”

Ross said Bartek’s name was the last to be etched on the memorial, but more names will need to be added. So the union is raising funds to expand and one local business is helping out.

West Park Station is donating 10% of all food sales on New Year’s Eve to the West Park Cleveland Police and Firefighters Memorial.

“Two years ago, the Bartek family was planning a funeral and as everybody’s making resolutions and trying to better themselves, they have to bury their son, nephew, grandson,” West Park Station Owner and Operator Jason Salupo said. “And so, it’s a big thing for us.”

The WPPA is also selling Officer Bartek challenge coins for five dollars to raise funds for the memorial. They can be purchased through the CPPA on West 58th Street through Jan. 31.

The Bartek’s hope the senseless violence against police will come to a stop.

“We all need each other to get through this life,” Debra said. “And it just breaks my heart that these police officers give everything. And for people to hurt them, just it hurts.”