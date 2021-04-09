Cleveland officer placed on restricted duty in wake of domestic violence charge, city says

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland police officer has been placed on restricted duty after being charged with misdemeanor domestic violence in Parma.

According to a Friday evening press release from the city, Cleveland Police Detective Raul Atanacio, 39, was charged with one count of misdemeanor Domestic Violence on Tuesday.

The city says he was placed on restricted duty with no contact with the public pending the outcome of the judicial proceedings.

After the judicial process is complete, the Cleveland Division of Police will conduct an administrative review.

Atanacio was hired by Cleveland police in 2007 and is currently assigned to the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit.