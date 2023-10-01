CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland police officer was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle, the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed.

The officer was reportedly helping to direct traffic in the area of West 6th Street and Johnson Court following the Browns game downtown, when they were hit around 5:40 p.m.

Police said the driver of the vehicle then sped off and they have not been located.

The officer’s injuries are described as minor.

An investigation is underway. No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.