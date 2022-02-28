Watch live: Cleveland officer found guilty on sex charges sentenced in court

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland police officer found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple victims is being sentenced in court Monday morning.

Matthew Piter, was found guilty on two counts of gross sexual imposition and will have to register as a Tier 1 sex offender in the county of his residence and also where he is employed or educated.

He’ll also need to notify the county sheriff if/when he makes changes to the registration of his vehicle or plans to travel out of state.

Piter is currently suspended without pay pending the outcome of the judicial proceedings.

He was arrested in October 2019 when he was accused of forcing the victim against a wall, putting his hands around her neck and sexually assaulting her. Police later learned of a second victim where the attack happened in May 2017.

The 28-year-old was hired in 2016 and most recently assigned to the Second District.