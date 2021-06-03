Cleveland officer fired after allegedly assaulting man during downtown riots

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland police officer accused of assaulting a civilian during the downtown riots that occurred in May 2020 has been fired.

According to the City of Cleveland, Officer John Kazimer, 53, was terminated from employment with the force.

The press release states he was accused of violating several general police orders including:

Jury duty

Patrol section duty hours

Reporting on and off duty

Numerous violations of the Manual of Rules for the Conduct and Discipline of Employees of the Cleveland Division of Police

This comes after a lawsuit was filed against Kazimer last summer. (Watch the video above for our previous report on the lawsuit.)

Ryan O’Connor, the man who filed the lawsuit, stated he was assaulted by Kazimer. The suit alleged O’Connor’s constitutional rights were violated on May 30.

According to the suit, O’Connor says Kazimer struck him in the legs three times with his police issued baton and he suffered a damaged foot, injury to his back, and trauma to his psyche. The suit further notes that O’Connor was trying to protect other protesters when he was attacked.

Kazimer was hired in 2000. He was most recently assigned to the Ordnance Unit. His termination is effective Thursday, June 3.