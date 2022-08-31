CLEVELAND (WJW) – No charges were filed against a Cleveland officer who allegedly posted anti-Semitic posts on his social media accounts four years before he was hired.

In June, Canary Mission, an anti-Semitism watchdog organization, released several posts allegedly made by Officer Ismail Quran in 2014 and posted on his social media account.

Many of the posts contained anti-Semitic hate speech and remained on his social media page until June of this year.

On Wednesday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland Chief of Police Wayne Drummond released a statement on the city’s internal investigation, saying they’re frustrated that no charges can be filed against Quran.

“Officer Quran’s hateful offenses were communicated years before he was hired, making it impossible to successfully enforce discipline,” the statement said. “In addition, this officer was hired in July 2018, prior to the implementation of key pre-employment, onboarding and training policies.”

The city’s internal investigation started in June.

The FOX 8 I–Team reviewed the officer’s personnel file, which shows he does not have any prior disciplinary issues and he was named officer of the year in 2019.

Still, city officials say they’re now taking steps to bring issues to the forefront, including behavioral-based interviews, social media monitoring and implicit/explicit bias training.

The city is mandating cultural competency training for all Department of Public Safety employees, including Quran.

They’re also working with the Anti-Defamation League on a mandatory training program for officers and leaders that focuses on “inclusive policing, hate crimes, violent extremism and hiring protocols.”

Employees will have to complete that training by the end of 2023.

“While these actions cannot undo the hurt and anger this officer’s behavior has caused our Jewish community, we hope that they illustrate how seriously we take this situation,” the statement said.

The watchdog organization StopAntisemitism previously demanded that Officer Quran be terminated and have all of his awards rescinded.

Liora Rez, a spokesperson from the organization, released the following statement:

“There are no words to describe our disappointment that this hateful bigot will still be policing the streets of Cleveland and we are concerned for its Jewish citizens.

“While we appreciate the very strong wording of the statement by Mayor Bibb and Police Chief Drummond, the sentiment is meaningless without action. If the city’s hands are tied in firing Ismail Quran, then at least rescind the award bestowed upon him which will reinforce the values the City of Cleveland is claiming to uphold.”

The American Jewish Committee also released a statement:

“The vicious anti-Semitic rhetoric used by the officer is unbecoming of any member of law enforcement. While he made those statements prior to joining the CDP, they are inexcusable for anyone who wears the uniform. We thank Mayor Bibb and Chief Drummond for their unequivocal condemnation of such language and for taking steps to ensure that hate and anti-Semitism have no place in Cleveland.“