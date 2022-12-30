CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fourth District of the Cleveland Division of Police gave a warm welcome back to an officer after her fight with stage four ovarian cancer.

According to a post on the Cleveland Police Fourth District Facebook page, Officer Vickie Przybylski was welcomed back Thursday after battling cancer for 13 months.

The post says Przybylski is currently in remission and her spirits are high.

“Her positive attitude throughout the year, determination to get back on the road, and her overall strength is beyond admiring to every officer in the district. Even while assigned to restricted duty during chemo treatments, Vickie was always the first one to cook for officers (she’s our favorite chef in the building), and always look out for them. It is officers like her that keep a close bond between us all,” the Facebook post said in part.

The post also mentions a statement to fellow officers from Przybylski.

“Remember why you took this job. Try to help one person each and every day that you work. Help put them on a better path. Also, really look out for each other. Don’t wait till something bad happens to a fellow officer to pay attention. We are family and we are all we’ve got,” Przybylski said in the post.

Congratulations on your return from everyone at FOX 8 Officer Przybylski!