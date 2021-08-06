Cleveland officer arrested on fraud charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Division of Police Officer Rorell Dickerson has been suspended from the department following his arrest on federal charges.

.@CLEpolice Officer Rorell Dickerson was arrested on Aug. 3, 2021 on federal felony warrants. Dickerson will be suspended without pay pending the adjudication of the criminal case. Additional information will be provided via Gov Qa. Indictment info here: https://t.co/Ef1i7maLVZ — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) August 5, 2021

Dickerson is accused with two others of fraudulently obtaining debit and credit card numbers.

The scheme included buying the personal information of others, according to court documents.

The government says the trio bought Cleveland Browns tickets, a car, Cleveland Cavaliers tickets, furniture, and clothing.

The 11 count indictment says the scheme has gone on since 2018.

In addition to Officer Rorrell Dickerson, the other men named in the indictment are Larry Hicks and Antonio Johnson.

