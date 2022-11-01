CLEVELAND (WJW) — As Northeast Ohio residents continue to have their vehicles stolen at high rates, Hyundai Motor America has partnered with Cleveland police to offer free steering wheel locks to those who own their vehicles.

Hyundai said they are concerned about the thefts and are offering 100 free locks to those interested.

“Vehicle thefts create great challenges for residents beyond the loss of property,” Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond said in a statement. “The loss of a vehicle can impede one’s daily life in terms of travel to work, school and more.”

The limited amount of locks, which are specifically made for Hyundai, are going to be available starting Tuesday. Anyone who wants one for their car should call the city at 216-623-5080. People do need to offer proof of ownership to receive one.

Vehicles without engine immobilizers, which now come standard on all Hyundais, have been targeted thanks to social media challenges. Owners of Kias have also had to deal with an uptick in thefts.

Police remind all vehicle owners to keep their doors locked and to keep items in their trunks to help keep thefts to a minimum.