CLEVELAND (WJW) — Do you need something to do this Saturday for New Year’s Eve? Well, FOX 8 has some ideas for you! Check out the list below for fun activities in Cleveland for all ages.

Family Friendly:

Noon Year’s Eve – Tower City Center, Cleveland

December 31 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

You can bring your whole family to celebrate the new year at Tower City! This Noon Year’s Eve event will feature a balloon drop at 12 p.m., character meet and greets, dance parties and more!

Noon Year’s Eve Skate – United Skates of America, Wickliffe

December 31 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Ring in the New Year with your kids!

Admission: $15 – includes skate rental, a slice of cheese pizza, a drink, a glow stick, noisemakers and hats.

“Noon” Year’s Eve Motown Brunch – Music Box Supper Club, Cleveland

December 31 – doors open at 11 a.m.

Tickets: $12

Tickets with buffet: $20

Kids: $10.00 for 12 & under

Enjoy a champagne toast at noon, party favors, hats and more.

Zoo Year’s Eve – Akron Zoo

December 31 from 10 a.m. – p.m.

Join the Akron Zoo for a noon ball drop and celebrate with fun activities, crafts, music and more!

Cleveland Metroparks Kids Year Eve at Merwin’s wharf – Cleveland

December 31 from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m., 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Join Cleveland Metroparks for a Kids New Year’s Eve Celebration at Merwin’s Wharf presented by Huntington. Festivities will include special character visits, a magician and balloon artist plus a virtual countdown to midnight at the end of each seating. All kids 12 and under will also receive a special gift bag for joining the party.

NYE in the CLE:

New Year’s Eve Buffet and Party – Wagner’s of Westlake

Party #1: December 31 seating times at 5, 5:30, 6, and 6:30 p.m.

Party #2: December 31 at 8 p.m. – January 1 at 12:30 a.m.

Party #3: December 31 seating times at 6 and 6:30 p.m.

There will be a buffet, dancing, live music, a bar and champagne at midnight.

A Scarlet & Grey Soiree – TownHall, Cleveland

December 31 at 8 p.m. – January 1 at 2:30 a.m.

All our welcome and admission is free

A DJ will be on the decks all night long! Party favors, Specialty cocktails, Complimentary midnight champagne toast, Special Bubbly menu!

Velvet dog – Cleveland

December 31 at 9 p.m. – January 1 at 1 a.m.

For pricing and bar and buffet details, click here.

Party accessories will be provided as well as a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

New Year’s Eve at Great Lakes Brewing Co. – Cleveland

Ring in the New Year at Great Lakes Brewing Co. with an evening of food, music, and drinks.

Whether you’d like to arrive early for a private beer dinner or simply wish to enjoy the night dancing with friends, you’ll be able to toast the new year with a specialty beer brewed exclusively for the party.

Public Brewpub Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Private Beer Dinner: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Public Celebration: 10 p.m. – January 1 at 1 a.m.

Hilarities Pickwick & Frolic – Cleveland

Pick and choose from a variety of party packages to kick off 2023 at Pickwick and Frolic with comedian Jeff Dye. Early and late show options are available.

Cleveland Improv Comedy Club

Start the new year with comedian Guy Torry. Early and late show options are available.

The late-night show includes party favors, assorted appetizer “date plate”, champagne and a live stream of the ball drop in Times Square.

Wild Eagle Saloon – Cleveland

December 31 at 8 p.m. – January 1 at 2 a.m.

The Wild Eagle Saloon is counting down the new year with a dance party! Tickets will include live entertainment on the main stage, endless food, an open bar and a champagne toast at midnight.

Barley House – Cleveland

Ring in 2023 with Cleveland’s own E-V, hosted by Jake Paul, who is launching his new betting app called BETR. There will be a bar, appetizers, a champagne toast at midnight, party favors, a light show, and a confetti drop.

Tickets: $125

December 31 at 7:30 p.m.