Cleveland neighborhood resource and rec centers reopen Monday with some new changes

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland will be reopening its neighborhood resource and recreation centers on Monday, July 6.

“As a congregate setting that serves many high-risk populations, it is essential that the City takes a systematic approach to reopening our centers in order to maintain the health and safety of all our residents and employees,” officials said in a release.

They used a risk assessment tool developed by Johns Hopkins University as a guide to determine which of the 22 facilities would remain closed. They include:

Kovacic

Hamilton (Exception: Indoor pool will be open to the public)

Halloran

Stella Walsh

Camp George Forbes

Guests will be required to wear masks or face covering at all times. They will also be subject to temperature checks and health screenings.

The indoor pools will be open. However, outdoor pools, spray basins and splashpads will stay closed for the summer. The same goes for basketball courts, tennis courts and raquetball. Open gym use is also prohibited.

The youth baseball academy will resume. However, teams will not travel for practice or games. The summer camp program is cancelled for this year. Other activities and programs will be available but with new restrictions. Field trips are not allowed.

Playgrounds will remain closed and large organized events are banned at the parks since they can’t be properly enforced.

And finally, the free lunch program will still be offered at all of the rec centers.

