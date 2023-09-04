*Attached video: Navy ship docked in Cleveland, honored in name of baseball hall of famer

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Navy Week is back for the first time since 2018.

Coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach, the Navy Week program is meant to help citizens learn about the U.S. Navy and its role in national security.

“We are excited to bring Navy Week to Cleveland,” NAVCO Director Cmdr. Anthony Falvo- said. “Seapower and America’s Navy are more important now than ever before. The U.S. Navy remains our nation’s most powerful instrument of military influence and Navy Weeks allow us to showcase how the Navy serves America at sea, in the air, and ashore.”

Cleveland Navy Week will take place from September 4 through September 10, coinciding with the anniversary of the Battle of Lake Erie, which happened on September 10, 1813, between the American Naval Forces and the British Fleet.

According to the NAVCO, more than 50 sailors will be in Cleveland from across the nation to volunteer in the community.

“We coordinate about 75 outreach events during a Navy Week through corporate, civic, government, education, media, veterans, and community service engagements,” NAVCO Navy Week Program Manager Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Chambers said. “We are looking forward to another great year of engagements and bringing the Navy to every corner of the United States.”

Click here to find a full list of Cleveland Navy Week demonstrations, performances and events.

Cleveland Navy Week is the tenth of 13 nationwide Navy Week events.