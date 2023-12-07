CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Broadway Tony award-winning musical Hairspray is on tour and at Playhouse Square, with a Cleveland area native as one of its stars.

A dream Josiah Rogers still can’t believe came true considering he was in the musical as a teenager with his sights set on becoming a professional entertainer. The 2012 Orange High School graduate plays Seaweed Stubbs.

“There’s a song in the show, ‘I know where I’ve been,’ and it sends chills down my spine every time,” Rogers said. “Before I got the gig, I was like, ‘Man, I could use something right now.’ I was praying. I was praying real heavy and then it hit.”

The hit musical set during the Civil Rights Movement handles themes still relevant decades later, told through the eyes of a teenager who dances her way into shaking up the status quo.

“The show is set in 1960, racially segregated Baltimore, and some of the themes it touches on are just individuality, racism and bias, all kinds, body image and most important, equality for all,” Rogers said.

A message Rogers said he is grateful to deliver in Hairspray, a full circle moment for the star on the rise, his family, friends and hometown can see.

“A whole lot of singing and dancing,” Rogers said about what the audience can expect. “They’re going to get a whole lot of joy. A whole lot of laughter and just an uplifted heart.”

“Hairspray” runs now through Sunday at Connor Palace Theatre.