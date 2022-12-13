CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Air Force Thunderbirds announced Tuesday they will perform at the Cleveland National Air Show on Labor Day weekend.

They made the announcement on Facebook.

The air show will return on September 2 through September 4 at Burke Lakefront Airport.

Tickets will only be available to purchase online in advance and there will be no gate sales, according to the Cleveland National Air Show website.

Tickets are not yet available to buy, but you can click here to receive information when tickets do go on sale.

Air Show Times

Gates and on-site parking lot open at 9 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. on air show days.

Flying goes from about 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The jet team performs each day

The National Air Show is also taking place in Dayton on July 22 and July 23.