Cleveland National Air Show 2022 dates announced with return of US Navy Blue Angels

by: Talia Naquin

Courtesy: Cleveland National Air Show

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the 2022 Cleveland National Air Show.

The air show will be held Labor Day weekend on Sept. 3 – 5 at Burke Lakefront Airport.

According to a press release, 2022 will mark the Cleveland debut of the Blue Angels flying a larger jet platform, the F/A Super Hornet and the C-130J Super Hercules.

The Blue Angels will do a one-hour performance.

“The Blues last appearance in Cleveland was 2018 and Air Show fans will be excited,” Air Show Executive Director Kim Dell said in a press release.

The Cleveland National Air Show has been Northeast Ohio’s Labor Day Weekend Tradition since 1964.

You can get a sneak peek with a Blue Angel flyover Friday, November 19.

Two members of the Blue Angels are stopping in Cleveland and will fly over in their F/A/-18 Super Hornet aircraft and land at Burke Lakefront Airport.

They’re scheduled to land at 10:10 a.m.

The team is visiting air show officials in preparation for the big event.

