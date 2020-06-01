1  of  4
Cleveland NAACP president: Outside agitators at protests ‘don’t do us any good’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Danielle Sydnor is the President of the Cleveland branch of the NAACP.

She was in downtown Cleveland over the weekend during the protest and relayed to Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson her experience of seeing ‘individuals with backpacks loaded with objects’ attending events to agitate police.

She explained how these individuals are not helping, but rather hurting the cause of seeking justice in the death of George Floyd.

Watch her full interview in the video above.

