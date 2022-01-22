Cleveland Museum of Natural History is now free on Sundays for residents

**Related Video Above: Experience 100 Years of Discovery at Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s current exhibit.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Starting this weekend, Cleveland and East Cleveland residents can visit the Cleveland Museum of Natural History for free on Sundays.

City residents can hit up the museum on Wade Oval Drive by pre-registering for time slots and then showing proof of residency (state-issued ID, utility bill, pay stub, etc.) upon arrival.

The free admission comes courtesy of a $3 million grant from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, aiming to help make the museum more accessible to all.

The grant, which is also covering the cost of a new community space set to open in 2024, is all a part of the museum’s huge plans for transformation in honor of its 100th anniversary.

Face masks are required at the museum. Find out more about tickets and pricings right here.