Cleveland Museum of Natural History celebrates 100 years with new exhibit

Previously aired video in Spring 2021 shows a segment of Kickin’ It With Kenny at the museum
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is celebrating 100 years!
To commemorate, the museum opened a new exhibit, 100 Years of Discovery: A Museum’s Past, Present & Future.
It opened on Friday.
It’s an interactive journey taking you on some of the most awe-inspiring moments in its history and you’ll get a preview of what the future might hold.
Here’s what you can experience in the new exhibit:
- Walk in the shoes of the visionary Clevelanders who paved the way for the Museum’s founding in 1920
- Take the helm of a schooner on a 1923 expedition to the South Atlantic
- Mush with Balto across an Alaskan snowscape
- Observe bald eagles through the eyes of a naturalist
- Stand face to face with a dinosaur
- Chart the possibilities of the next 100 years
Check out the exhibit during the museum’s regular hours, Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Holiday After Hours are every Friday through December 17 until 9 p.m.
The museum is now offering $1 admission for those part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).