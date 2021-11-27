Cleveland Museum of Natural History celebrates 100 years with new exhibit

Previously aired video in Spring 2021 shows a segment of Kickin’ It With Kenny at the museum

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is celebrating 100 years!

To commemorate, the museum opened a new exhibit, 100 Years of Discovery: A Museum’s Past, Present & Future.

It opened on Friday.

It’s an interactive journey taking you on some of the most awe-inspiring moments in its history and you’ll get a preview of what the future might hold.

Here’s what you can experience in the new exhibit:

Walk in the shoes of the visionary Clevelanders who paved the way for the Museum’s founding in 1920

Take the helm of a schooner on a 1923 expedition to the South Atlantic

Mush with Balto across an Alaskan snowscape

Observe bald eagles through the eyes of a naturalist

Stand face to face with a dinosaur

Chart the possibilities of the next 100 years

Check out the exhibit during the museum’s regular hours, Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Holiday After Hours are every Friday through December 17 until 9 p.m.

The museum is now offering $1 admission for those part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).