Cleveland Museum of Art to reopen on MLK Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Museum of Art (CMA) is scheduled to reopen to the public on Martin Luther King Day.

The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 18. Going forward the museum will keep those hours Tuesday through Sunday.

“I am delighted to welcome our community back to the Cleveland Museum of Art coinciding with this important day of celebration,” said William Griswold, director of the Cleveland Museum of Art.

“We remain committed to taking every necessary precaution to ensure the health and safety of our visitors and staff,” said Griswold. “No large groups will be permitted, and families will be encouraged to remain together during their visit.” The Transformer Station, the Cleveland Museum of Art’s sister contemporary art museum, located in the Ohio City neighborhood of downtown Cleveland, will also reopen Monday, January 18.