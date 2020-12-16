Cleveland murder suspect arrested in New York

MASTIC, New York (WJW) – U.S. Marshals in New York arrested a suspect in a Cleveland murder this week.

Carlos Perez, 26, was picked up by law enforcement officers in Mastic, New York on Tuesday, according to a press release.

He’ll be held there until extradition.

Perez faces charges for a homicide on West 49th St. near Denison Ave. that happened on May 29.

Cleveland police say Perez and Kenneth Glueck, 39, shot and killed Kurt Lenz.

Glueck surrendered back in May.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Members of this task force and our counterparts across the country will work day and night to ensure that suspects like this are found no matter how far they try to run.”

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).