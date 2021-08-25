Cleveland Municipal Court employee charged with raping woman at Justice Center held on $50,000 bond

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – An arraignment was held Wednesday morning for a man charged with raping a woman at the Justice Center in July.

Zino Kirby, 50, was charged with rape on August 19.

Zino Kirby, Courtesy: Cuyahoga County Jail

According to a police report, the more than 25-year employee of the Court raped a woman who came into his office on July 26 over the course of four hours.

In a highly redacted report by Cleveland police, Kirby shut the door when the woman entered the room.

She was eventually able to leave and reported the incident to her boss, who called the police.

Police logged a text message exchange between the complainant and Kirby into evidence.

The details of the alleged rape are redacted in the report.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kirby on August 19 after an investigation by the Cleveland police sex crimes unit.

Kirby was jailed this week and arraigned Wednesday.

He did not enter a plea and demanded a preliminary hearing.

That hearing is set for September 2.

He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

In regard to his employment, Cleveland Municipal Court released a statement to FOX 8:

“Mr. Kirby was immediately removed from the workplace and placed on administrative leave when the Court was made aware of the allegation on July 28.”

Kirby is being suspended without pay until the criminal case is resolved.