Cleveland Monsters game postponed due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The American Hockey League announced Sunday that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Cleveland Monsters, the Monday night would be canceled.

The Monsters were scheduled to play the Grand Rapids Griffins at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7 p.m.

All tickets will be honored for a rescheduled game yet to be announced.

.@TheAHL today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Monsters, our game vs. Grand Rapids scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, December 27, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland has been postponed.https://t.co/RQWIEH601F — Cleveland Monsters (@monstershockey) December 26, 2021

The promotion and giveaway planned will be rescheduled as well.

Their National Hockey League affiliate, the Columbus Blue Jackets, is also seeing some games postponed.

Among other COVID-related news the NHL just released, there's the creation of taxi squads through the All-Star break and some other modifications to allow teams to field full squads for upcoming games. https://t.co/bziRZ8oGCn — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) December 27, 2021

The Blue Jackets were scheduled to play in Chicago Tuesday.

The league announced other big changes so teams could fill their roster with enough players as more people go into COVID-19 protocols.