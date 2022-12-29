HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults is joining the Newburgh Heights Police Department in the search for Amanda Dean, who has been missing from Huron County for five years.

A press conference will be hosted on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the offices of Cleveland Missing to highlight Dean’s case, according to a press release from the Newburgh Heights Police Department.

Dean was last seen in Collins, Ohio, on July 11, 2017. She went missing at age 36, but would now be 41 years old.

Dean is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, 134 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

According to a press release from Cleveland Missing, Dean’s disappearance is under unusual circumstances. The family was initially told by law enforcement that she was at a safe house and not missing. However, as time has passed, the family still has no answers and is seeking help in locating their loved one, the release said.

Dean was the victim of domestic abuse and has been missing since July 2017, according to Cleveland Missing.

Members of Dean’s family will be at the press conference to share details about her case and their fight to find and bring her home.

If you have any information, contact Huron County Sheriff’s Office at (419) 663-2828.