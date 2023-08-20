CLEVELAND (WJW) – Students across Cleveland are heading back to the classroom Monday.

Parents will be double-checking supply lists and bus routes to make sure their students arrive on time.

New this year, yellow bus service will be offered for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has a revamped fleet of 300 buses and at least 216 drivers at the ready to start the year, despite a national shortage of drivers.

“We’ve been able to transport all of our eligible students without the school bus shortage affecting us,” Executive Director of Transportation Eric Taylor said. “But it’s still a challenge.”

Not only is it going to be Day One for students, but also newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer Warren Morgan. He takes over from Eric Gordon to lead the district, with the hopes of building on growth scores last year.

“The foundation upon which we have to build here in Cleveland is strong,” Morgan said. “I have always been impressed by the resilience and resourcefulness of CMSD teachers and building leaders. I am in awe of the sensational level of community support that CMSD schools have historically enjoyed. But it is our student body that gives me unbridled reason for cheer, hope and enthusiasm.”

Morgan returns to Cleveland from Indianapolis, after previously serving as Cleveland’s Academic Superintendent.

The district has several goals in front of it. It plans to finish phasing into ‘Say Yes to Education Support Services,’ add a new online system that gives parents easier access to their students records, use buses that have WiFi and continue to install interactive Clevertouch screens in the classroom.

Morgan has high hopes to help students get more from their education.

“The biggest thing we really need to think about is how do we make sure that all the resources that we have for our students are leading to impact for them, but then also that is reflective of the success that they want to see, and also the success that is reflective of the community,” Morgan said.

There will be plenty of excited teachers, faculty, and staff ready to welcome students back to the classroom.