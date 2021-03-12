Cleveland Metropolitan School District students begin return to class

**See Akron’s return to school in the video, above**

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The first phase of Cleveland Metropolitan School District students returned to classrooms on Friday.

It’s the first time students have been in the buildings for in-person instruction this school year.

The district planned for students to return on Monday, but negotiations with the Cleveland Teachers Union over COVID-19 concerns pushed that back.

Teachers were back in their classrooms on Wednesday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made teachers and other school employees eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines indistricts that agreed to resume in-person instruction by March 1. The situation with CMSD sparked criticism from the governor and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

“When you go and have the vast majority of people go get the vaccine and then not hold up your end of the deal, that’s where our administration takes issue with it…because we skipped a lot of people. They took vaccines that could have gone to other, more vulnerable people,” Husted said last week.