Cleveland Metropolitan School District returning to in-person learning next week

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Metropolitan School District will be returning to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 10.

Students have been learning remotely since they returned from winter break this week. The district had cited the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in the city of Cleveland for that decision.

Now, after an announcement made on social media and the district’s YouTube page, students are getting ready to return to the classroom.

“My team and I have continued to monitor both the city’s and the district’s reported positive cases of COVID and exposures requiring quarantining. We have seen a significant reduction in cases reported to both the city and the district. Likewise, with the shortened quarantine requirements approved by the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health last week, we anticipate fewer employee absences required for quarantining,” said CEO Eric Gordon.

Gordon said it’s critical for every student, staff member and guest in a CMSD building to wear a mask when they return.

“I would again urge those of you who are eligible to be vaccinated to take advantage of the opportunities to do so as an additional way of protecting your health and the health of those around you,” Gordon said.