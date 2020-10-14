Cleveland Metropolitan School District required to plan budget cuts if levy fails

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon warned of “deep cuts” to the budget if Issue 68 fails in November.

Gordon, in a letter on Tuesday, said since the Ohio Department of Education placed CMSD into the status of fiscal caution, it must prepare a fiscal recovery plan to show how it would balance the budget if the levy fails. He stressed this is a theoretical exercise required by the state and it’s not meant to scare voters or respond to any anti-Issue 68 groups.

“It is also important to know that this effort and the attention it will no doubt bring is in now way a response to the currently levy’s organized opposition. In fact, we did not know that there would be organized opposition or who that opposition might even be when notified of this requirement on June 30,” Gordon said.

He further explained the cuts during Tuesday’s school board meeting. They include closing 25 schools, slashing $16 million in programs and cutting 15 percent of the workforce.

Gordon also said he will likely make a recommendation on how to proceed for the second quarter of the school year amid the coronavirus pandemic by Friday. Currently, the district is all remote, but could move to a blended model.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: