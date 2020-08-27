Cleveland Metropolitan School District preparing for students to start classes remotely

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Families in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District are getting the technology they need to start the new school year remotely.

“We really think that the way we thrive in this unusual environment, is that we do it as partners — the student, the family, and the educator,” said CEO Eric Gordon.

He said the district is taking more of a holistic approach to help families. Children can’t learn if some of their personal needs aren’t met first.

“We want to check in and see how our families are doing. We need for them to pick a food plan so we can keep feeding their children. We need to know if they have childcare needs so we can help with the care that they need,” Gordon said. “We need to know that their devices work, and they have the right device and access to the internet”

Gordon said teachers can use their school room to broadcast to students who will be using a specialized version of Microsoft Teams.

“Our tool Schoolology will tell us who was active and who was not. It’s not like you can sign on and walk away, it measures if you’ve been clicking on things, if your video is on, and we’re going to be looking for kids who haven’t checked in,” Gordon said.

He said the teachers will also be able to hold small group sessions and offer tutoring.

Although the district has received some money from the CARES Act, the schools have still had to dip into funds for next year.

The district has a renewal levy on the November ballot, but Gordon said their district like many others needs more assistance from the government.

