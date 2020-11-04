Cleveland Metropolitan School District faces deep cuts if levy fails

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is hoping voters will pass Issue 68 on Tuesday.

As of 8 p.m., preliminary results show the following:

For the Tax Levy 32,316 58.98% Against the Tax Levy 22,473 41.02%

The levy is a 15-mill tax renewal and a 5-mill increase aimed to continue the district’s progress under the Cleveland Plan, as well as fund technology as it adapts to the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“We haven’t had new money in eight years. Levies don’t keep up with inflation and so we simply have to catch up with inflation,” CMSD CEO Eric Gordon told FOX 8 last month. “We’ve deployed over 37,000 devices. We’ve also deployed over 20,000 hotspots. The levy will allow us to replace a quarter of those devices every year because devices have a four-year life.”

Proponents of the levy said it will hurt renters, property owners and small business owners who are already struggling during coronavirus.

Since the Ohio Department of Education placed CMSD into as status of fiscal caution, the district is required to prepare a plan in the event the levy fails. The cuts include closing 25 schools, cutting $16 million in programs and eliminating 15 percent of the workforce.

Issue 68 is endorsed by the American Federation of Teachers.

