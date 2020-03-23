Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO gives message to seniors

CMSD SENIORS: Watch this video for an important message from CEO Eric Gordon. pic.twitter.com/O47AtBQin6 — Cleveland Metropolitan School District (@CLEMetroSchools) March 22, 2020

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO, Eric Gordon, is reaching out to seniors during the statewide school shutdown because of the coronavirus panademic.

This morning, he addressed the graduating class as they wait to find out what will become of the rest of their senior year.

Eric Gordon said during the video message he is aggressively advocating with state leaders that any senior in Ohio who was on track for graduation at the end of the third quarter before the shutdown was put in place, will be granted his or her high school diploma even if they can’t finish the school year.

Gordon said, “Utimately it is up to the Ohio State Legislature to determine who is eligible to graduate this year. I promise I will keep advocating for you in the days and weeks ahead and I will keep you informed as well.”

He encouraged the high school seniors to complete their FAFSA student aid forms and the Say Yes to College application, even if they aren’t planning on going to college after high school.

He ended the video by saying, he is aware many of the high school seniors are wondering about commencement. He promised they would have the opportunity to walk across the stage. “If possible, we will maintain our regular high school graduation schedule. If not, I will organize district-lead regional commencement ceremonies where I will shake each and everyone’s hands when we are allowed to do so.”